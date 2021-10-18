Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Markel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Markel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Markel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $18.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,300.60. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,241. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,319.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,246.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,218.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

