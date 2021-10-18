Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.25.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $365.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.51. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $239.70 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

