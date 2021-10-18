Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 48,013 shares of company stock valued at $150,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.