Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Holdings Cut by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lowered its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,568 shares during the quarter. Masonite International makes up about 2.8% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,583. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.61.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

