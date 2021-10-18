MASQ Market Cap Hits $4.99 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $222,376.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00069208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00071058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00102789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.81 or 0.99992428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.93 or 0.06187341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00024764 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,297,382 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

