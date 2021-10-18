Mathew Dunn Acquires 4,167 Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Mathew Dunn purchased 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,579 ($33.69) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,420.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,375.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

