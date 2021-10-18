Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.390-$6.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. Matson has a 12-month low of $49.56 and a 12-month high of $91.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, analysts predict that Matson will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Matson news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $736,440.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

