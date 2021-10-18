McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MPHYF stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. McPhy Energy has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

