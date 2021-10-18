MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 37.8% in September

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MDMP traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,497. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07. MDM Permian has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.94.
MDM Permian Company Profile
