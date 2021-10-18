MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Down 37.8% in September

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MDMP traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,497. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.07. MDM Permian has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 0.94.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

