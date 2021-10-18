Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of MED traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.93. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,496. Medifast has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.39.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.
In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Medifast by 1,264.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
