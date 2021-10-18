Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 321,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MED traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.93. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,496. Medifast has a 52 week low of $139.59 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Medifast by 1,264.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

