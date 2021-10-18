Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Increased to GBX 205 by Analysts at Barclays

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 165.30 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of £7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.58. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.03%.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

