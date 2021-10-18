Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCG. William Blair began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NYSE MCG opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

