Meme Market Capitalization Achieves $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00302945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007892 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001828 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006522 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

