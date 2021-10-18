Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

MTCR stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. Metacrine has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Metacrine by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

