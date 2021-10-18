MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CXH stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

