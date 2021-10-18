MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $28,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGPI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $2,711,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $3,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324 in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

