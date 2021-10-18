Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 108,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.