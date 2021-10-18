Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,375 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 234,124 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $304.40. The stock had a trading volume of 609,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975,639. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.14 and a 200 day moving average of $274.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

