Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mind Cure Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 234,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,139. Mind Cure Health has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.28.

Mind Cure Health Company Profile

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

