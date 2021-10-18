Mint Club Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,738.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Mint Club has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $26,738.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.