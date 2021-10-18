Minter Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,459.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and $10,459.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065894 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00089709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00101715 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,897,105,104 coins and its circulating supply is 4,691,895,537 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

