Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mitsui Fudosan stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

