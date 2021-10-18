Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $184.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average of $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

