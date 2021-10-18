Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $2,939.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.35 or 0.00411200 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 649% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

