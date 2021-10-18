Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 5%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. 141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 147,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

