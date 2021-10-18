MoonSwap Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $127,548.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00298016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

