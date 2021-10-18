Morgan Stanley Cuts TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $56.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.23.

TPI Composites stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after buying an additional 115,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 205,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

