Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of MS opened at $102.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

