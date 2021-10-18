Morgan Stanley Raises Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $63.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

