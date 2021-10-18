Morgan Stanley Trims Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price to $45.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

