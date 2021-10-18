Morgan Stanley Trims Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Target Price to $88.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.63.

NYSE ARES opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

