MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $11.53 on Friday. MorphoSys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.94.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

