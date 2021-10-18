Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter worth about $124,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,731,000.

Shares of MCAFU remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,285. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.