M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 21.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.99.

MTB opened at $151.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $147.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

