M&T Bank (MTB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $151.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.77. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

