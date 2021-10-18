Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €285.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €277.83 ($326.86).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

