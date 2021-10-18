Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MURGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 30,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

