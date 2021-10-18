MyBit (MYB) Price Down 11.4% This Week

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One MyBit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyBit has a total market cap of $268,574.43 and $3,206.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyBit has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00193795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00088731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MYB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyBit’s official website is mybit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

