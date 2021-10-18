MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MYTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of MYTE opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 54.50. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

