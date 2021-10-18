Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 932,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.18 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $586.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

