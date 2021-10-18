National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 983,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NESR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,928,000. FMR LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 411,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
