National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 983,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NESR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,928,000. FMR LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 411,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

