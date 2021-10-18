National Express Group (LON:NEX) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEX. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

Shares of NEX opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 246.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.07.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

