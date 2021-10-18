Natixis Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cigna were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $206.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.37 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.