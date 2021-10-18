Natixis Invests $2.66 Million in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 219,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Natixis owned about 0.12% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSFE. Compass Point lowered their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

