Natixis Invests $3.10 Million in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $169.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

