Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Invitae were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $539,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

