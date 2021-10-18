Natixis Reduces Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Natixis lowered its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Palomar were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Palomar by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

In related news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $118,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $503,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $3,766,195. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR opened at $81.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.35 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.