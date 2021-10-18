Natixis Sells 76,748 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Natixis trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,748 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Celanese were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 4.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 1.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

