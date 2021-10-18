NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 250 to GBX 280. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NatWest Group traded as high as GBX 234.90 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 233.80 ($3.05), with a volume of 731866 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.90 ($3.06).

NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

The firm has a market cap of £26.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

