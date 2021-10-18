Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,628 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,235 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.36% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $31,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,332 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $77,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $119.74 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

